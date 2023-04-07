Twitter’s feud with Substack means we all lose out on the public square

Twitter’s ongoing decline and chaotic confusion continues as the app has now introduced features that block or downplay in the algorithm any posts containing links to newsletter platform Substack.

The change comes hot on the heels of Substack announcing Notes, a feature that allows Substack users to share short-form posts of similar length to tweets that can be interacted with similarly to posts on Twitter, earlier this week. Users currently can’t retweet or reply to tweets linking to Substack within the content of their posts, while the ability to embed tweets within Substack posts has also been removed.

It’s the latest petty change from Elon Musk, who in December 2022 banned links to FlightRadar.com, an incorrect URL for FlightRadar24, a platform that tracks planes using freely available information. (Twitter’s billionaire owner banned FlightRadar temporarily because of his dislike of the use of that flight tracking data to show how frequently he flew, something he called akin to sharing “real-time assassination coordinates.”)

Musk took over Twitter in October 2022 promising to reintroduce free speech to the platform—something he has so far uniquely failed at. “Elon’s move to block Substack content from Twitter demonstrates a fundamental misunderstanding of the internet,” says Jess Maddox, an associate professor at the University of Alabama, who analyzes tech platforms and is herself a Substack user. “The development of the modern web literally hinges on linkable content and following hyperlinks to other places.”