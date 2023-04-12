4 under-the-radar gadgets I find indispensable

This story is from Fast Company’s Plugged In newsletter, a weekly roundup of tech insights, news, and trends from global technology editor Harry McCracken, delivered to your inbox every Wednesday morning. Sign up for it here.
Let’s face it: A huge percentage of tech journalism is devoted to a handful of products you already know about. That includes a fair percentage of my own work. But this week, I offer heartfelt testimonials for four products I love. All of them have low enough profiles that their excellence may have escaped your attention.
Shokz bone conduction headphones
When I’m out on a walk or riding my e-bike, I do a lot of podcast listening. If I wore earbuds that blocked ambient noise from reaching my brain, it would be downright dangerous. Shokz’s $130 OpenRun headphones deliver audio via bone conduction and sound surprisingly decent given that they don’t even touch my ears. Unlike conventional earbuds, these are street legal for biking here in California. And even when I’m traveling by foot, the fact that I can hear nearby car traffic and other activity makes me feel safer.
Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch
I’ve never bonded with the Apple Watch, maybe because I’d rather not wear the same timepiece as half the people I know. But I do like wearing a smartwatch for fitness tracking, notifications, mobile payments, and conveniences, such as opening my garage door. Lately, that watch has been a $450 Garmin Instinct 2 Solar. Its solar-charging feature turned out to be irrelevant—I don’t spend enough time outside in the bright sun to see a meaningful uptick in its battery level. Still, when charged via USB, the Instinct runs for a couple of weeks even though I use its battery-sucking GPS almost daily. And its unapologetically plasticky, monochromatic aesthetic—borrowed wholesale from Casio’s beloved G-Shock—is a fun departure from all the tasteful, iPhone-inspired gadgetry in my life.
Blink security cameras
There are gizmos that offer good battery life. There are ones that offer really good battery life. But the only ones I know that have genuinely spectacular battery life are Blink security cameras. Amazon says that they run for up to two years on a pair of AA batteries—and indeed, a Blink that has been monitoring my front door since mid-2021 is still going strong on the AAs it came with. Blink cameras are available in outdoor and indoor models and are relatively inexpensive, especially if you buy them in multi-packs during Amazon’s frequent sales. They’re just quietly competent, and I keep buying more of them for home safety, pet monitoring, and more.
Anker Nano Pro charger
In a world full of shoddy tech accessories, Anker makes sturdy, reliable stuff and sells it at reasonable prices. For $36 (sans cables), its Nano Pro 521 charger is a gem for anyone who likes to travel light. It offers two USB-C ports and 40 watts of power for my iPhone, MacBook Air, iPad Pro, and other devices, and—unlike most chargers—it’s no brick. In fact, it fits in a pocket and is ideal for use in tight spaces, such as airplane seats. If you need more wattage or ports, take a look at other Anker chargers, such as the slim 4-port 543.
Got any favorite underappreciated tech products of your own? Tell me about them by dropping me a line at hmccracken@fastcompany.com. Unless you request otherwise, I might quote you by name in a future newsletter.
