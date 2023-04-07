Bob Lee’s death fuels familiar complaints about big city crime

Much remains unknown about the killing of Bob Lee , the 43-year-old MobileCoin executive and Cash App founder who was found fatally stabbed in San Francisco’s downtown Rincon Hill neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

The San Francisco Standard said it had reviewed surveillance footage that showed Lee calling 911 and pleading for help from someone in a parked car, who drove off leaving the tech founder collapsed on the street. Police haven’t made arrests or named a suspect, and said the investigation “is still in the early stages.”

Tech industry members immediately expressed their shock and grief over Lee’s death, including MobileCoin CEO Joshua Goldbard, who tweeted that Lee “was like a brother to me.”

But some prominent voices in the local tech scene also seized the opportunity to slam San Francisco as a violent hellscape.