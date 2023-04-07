Bob Lee’s death fuels familiar complaints about big city crime

Much remains unknown about the killing of Bob Lee, the 43-year-old MobileCoin executive and Cash App founder who was found fatally stabbed in San Francisco’s downtown Rincon Hill neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
The San Francisco Standard said it had reviewed surveillance footage that showed Lee calling 911 and pleading for help from someone in a parked car, who drove off leaving the tech founder collapsed on the street. Police haven’t made arrests or named a suspect, and said the investigation “is still in the early stages.”
Tech industry members immediately expressed their shock and grief over Lee’s death, including MobileCoin CEO Joshua Goldbard, who tweeted that Lee “was like a brother to me.”
But some prominent voices in the local tech scene also seized the opportunity to slam San Francisco as a violent hellscape.
“Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately,” tweeted Elon Musk. He tagged the city’s district attorney, Brooke Jenkins, in his tweet and continued: “Is the city taking stronger action to incarcerate repeat violent offenders?”
Musk wasn’t the only one to voice frustrations. Zach Coelius, a managing partner at venture capital firm Coelius Capital, told the Standard that Lee’s killing was “infuriating” and a consequence of “the city’s refusal to do its job and enforce laws.”
Vik Kashyap, a healthcare startup CEO living near where Lee was killed, told the San Francisco Chronicle: “Why don’t we enforce the law? Why are there no consequences? Why is there an atmosphere of lawlessness?”