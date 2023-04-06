Twitter’s blue checkmark purge may have finally begun

At last, Elon Musk’s culling of legacy verified accounts on Twitter might finally be getting underway.

The site’s “Twitter Verified” feed, which historically has followed all verified accounts (before the launch of Twitter Blue) began a mass unfollowing Thursday afternoon.

It’s making fast work of it, too. At 3:40 p.m. ET, the account was following 224,300 accounts. By 4:25 p.m. ET, that number was down to 95,000. And at 5:00 p.m. ET, it was only following 41. (Update: As of 6:00 p.m. ET, the account was not following anyone.)

HAPPENING NOW



Twitter’s @verified account is unfollowing all legacy verified accounts



Keeping refreshing the profile page of the account to see the ‘following’ count drop. pic.twitter.com/SwSyGBPSjL — Matt Navarra (I quit X. Follow me on Threads) (@MattNavarra) April 6, 2023

It is not clear whether Twitter Verified also follows people who pay the $8 per month for the blue checkmark. If so, the mass unfollowing could give some insight into how many people are paying for that feature.