Lyft is expanding its climate-friendly option to cities including Chicago and New York

Lyft is expanding its climate-friendly option to a range of new cities, as the rideshare platform works toward its mission of making all of its vehicles electric by the end of 2030.

Lyft “Green” mode, which was previously only available in Portland, Oregon, allows consumers to specifically request electric vehicles or hybrid vehicles.

Starting April 17, the feature will be accessible in San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, Boston, New York City, Chicago, San Diego, Washington, D.C., Austin, Denver, Orange County, Sacramento, and Phoenix, the company said.

“By rolling out ‘Green’ across the country, we can nudge riders to take more sustainable forms of travel, helping us reach our shared climate goals sooner and ultimately reducing our carbon footprint faster. It’s a win/win for riders, drivers, and the communities we serve,” Lyft’s director of sustainability Paul Augustine said in a blog post.