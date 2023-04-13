While the world is fixated on the global AI craze and the ensuing land grab, an emerging AR technology is quietly gaining traction and it promises to change the way fans interact with sporting events—and maybe how brands connect with fans—forever.

ARound, part of Stagwell, a global marketing and technology company, has created the world’s first stadium-scale shared augmented reality platform, which enables users to interact with the physical world and digital content simultaneously, all through their phones.

Many professional sports, specifically Major League Baseball, have struggled to engage young fans both in person and at home, competing with phones and shorter attention spans. To offer more immersive fan experiences, last week, the Kansas City Royals became the third professional sports team to implement ARound’s technology, joining the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Twins, which piloted the platform in 2022.

“It’s no longer just peanuts and Cracker Jack,” says Tony Snethen, Royals vice president of brand innovation. “It’s about trying to bring new experiences into that experience. We know that baseball is struggling in that regard, and I think technology is the answer.”