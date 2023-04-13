Brands That Matter Final Deadline on Friday 5/30!
Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

ARound, from global marketing and technology company Stagwell, may be the AR breakthrough the sports world has been waiting for.

[Animation: ARound]

BY Paul Mueller

While the world is fixated on the global AI craze and the ensuing land grab, an emerging AR technology is quietly gaining traction and it promises to change the way fans interact with sporting events—and maybe how brands connect with fans—forever.

ARound, part of Stagwell, a global marketing and technology company, has created the world’s first stadium-scale shared augmented reality platform, which enables users to interact with the physical world and digital content simultaneously, all through their phones.

Many professional sports, specifically Major League Baseball, have struggled to engage young fans both in person and at home, competing with phones and shorter attention spans. To offer more immersive fan experiences, last week, the Kansas City Royals became the third professional sports team to implement ARound’s technology, joining the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Twins, which piloted the platform in 2022.

“It’s no longer just peanuts and Cracker Jack,” says Tony Snethen, Royals vice president of brand innovation. “It’s about trying to bring new experiences into that experience. We know that baseball is struggling in that regard, and I think technology is the answer.”

advertisement

The final deadline for Fast Company’s Brands That Matter Awards is Friday, May 30, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

A founding editor of The Players’ Tribune, Paul Mueller is a regular contributor to Fast Company.  He has written about the Savannah Bananas and the Most Innovative Companies in Sports for the magazine.. Focusing on the intersection of business and sports, his online pieces range across all sports, from the NFL's secret mission to rid the U.S More

Explore Topics