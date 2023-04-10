Polaroid’s new, bizarrely beautiful Reclaimed Blue 600 film was invented by accident

Reclaimed Blue 600 is, as the name suggests, a blue-color instant film from the company that invented instant photography in the 1940s. Think black-and-white film, but instead it’s all shades of blue.

If that makes you wonder, Well, who wants blue film? you’re not alone. Polaroid doesn’t have an answer. It wasn’t trying to meet some market need for blue film, nor to appease some Picasso-like instant-photography auteur. In fact, the company was not trying to create blue film at all. The whole thing was an accident.

Brian Slaghuis [Photo: courtesy Polaroid]

Brian Slaghuis, a Polaroid chemist, inadvertently invented the blue film while trying to improve the full-color variety. Slaghuis was tinkering with the chemicals that underlie Polaroid’s instantly developing film in an effort to improve the chemical makeup and final output. He tried adding some of the ingredients from black-and-white film to the color recipe. When he included a chemical called tertiary butylhydroquinone, it ended up silencing almost all the colors on the spectrum, except for one. The other ingredients for color film are still present, but only the blue comes through.