Should your insurance cover PrEP? A judge’s ruling threatens access

The more-than-a-quarter-million Americans who use PrEP could lose free access to the HIV-prevention medication through their employer-sponsored health insurance, following a Texas judge’s ruling last week, which shot down a provision of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) requiring full coverage of preventive care . Absent the ACA mandate, patients would be subject to co-pays; PrEP can cost anywhere from $60 to $2,000 a month, with the cost of blood work and regular doctor visits on top of that.

The decision from U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor in Texas, which blocks the federal government from enforcing the ACA mandate and took immediate effect across the country, has already proven broadly unpopular among patient-advocacy groups and the general public. It follows the judge’s controversial September ruling siding with a group of Texas employers, who argued that free PrEP coverage forced them to support services that “encourage homosexual behavior, prostitution, sexual promiscuity, and intravenous drug use” against their religious beliefs.

PrEP, which is 99% effective at preventing HIV transmission, is an essential part of the federal government’s initiative, announced in 2019, Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S (EHE). Indeed, the goal of the Department of Health and Human Services is to double the number of eligible people taking PrEP within the next 10 years, especially among those who are most at risk of infection, often because they lack access to adequate healthcare, including insurance coverage.

“Undermining access to PrEP takes away a critical tool for people who are at higher risk for exposure to HIV,” says Jason Cianciotto, vice president of communications and policy at Gay Men’s Health Crisis (GMHC), a New York City HIV/AIDS advocacy group. The risk for new HIV infection is over eight times as high among Black people, and nearly four times as high among Latino people, than it is among white people, according to CDC data.