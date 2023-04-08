AI celebrity deepfakes are over. Hoaxes as entertainment are just beginning

Last month, a photo of Pope Francis wearing a Balenciaga parka shocked the world. The image was posted to Reddit by a user (who was high on magic mushrooms) and, though it looked real enough to fool a large cross-section of Twitter, it was actually created by Midjourney, a generative-AI tool that turns text into images.

But Balenciaga pope is only the tip of the celebrity deepfake iceberg. Users have been using a whole suite of AI tools, including a sophisticated bit of audio cloning software, to make famous figures say and do whatever they want. And these memes—if you can even call them that anymore—are both higher tech than anything we’ve ever seen before and also part of a decades-long tradition going all the way back to the first internet users who powered up Photoshop to make memes about former President George W. Bush getting a shoe thrown at his head. But as these tools become more sophisticated, the line between art project, meme, political cartoon, and elaborate hoax blurs more and more. They also push us further into a brave new world where all of those things essentially become the same thing, no matter how much confusion it creates. The users making these videos rarely explain how they did it, but the majority are using an app called ElevenLabs. It analyzes a chunk of audio and then creates an AI model that sounds similar.

For the most part, people are using it to goof off. Here’s President Joe Biden apologizing for not being able to visit East Palestine, Ohio, because he’s stuck on the mysterious island from the TV show Lost. Here’s podcaster Joe Rogan explaining that he went to the beach that makes you old from the film Old. Here’s Biden and former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama arguing for almost six minutes about how to rank the best Zelda games. And, probably most impressive of all, here are Midjourney images of Harry Potter characters dressed up like Balenciaga models that were then animated with another AI and given actual dialogue with yet another. I won’t link to it, but there’s also a very NSFW—and rather convincing—Tucker Carlson deepfake going around. There’s even one TikTok channel called Thrashachusetts that uses ElevenLabs’s AI to tell interconnected stories about U.S. presidents as if they were punks in a local DIY music scene. Thrashachusetts’s creator, who asked to only be referred to as Paul, tells Fast Company that he had seen an AI video of presidents playing the card game Yu-Gi-Oh! and figured he might be able to make something similar about punk music. “I started thinking of all of this stupid, mundane scene drama, or scene politics,” he says. “And I was like, ‘How can I tell that in a way that is funny and is relatable using the most important decision-makers in the world?’”

