Bill Gates becomes the latest tech leader to say pausing AI is not a practical idea

Former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates responded to calls made last week to pause the development of artificial intelligence, saying it would not “solve the challenges ahead,” in an interview with Reuters .

Last Tuesday, the Future of Life Institute published an open letter calling for a six-month pause on training AI systems “more powerful” than OpenAI’s leading GPT-4 service, which can carry human-like conversations. The letter was signed by Twitter CEO Elon Musk, Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak, and over 1,000 other AI experts, arguing that we should only develop powerful AI systems after we know more about the risks and benefits associated with such developments.

But Gates said he thinks any pause is impractical in his first public comments since the letter came out.

“I don’t think asking one particular group to pause solves the challenges,” the billionaire told Reuters, noting that there are clearly benefits to the new technology. Microsoft has multibillion dollar investments in ChatGPT owner OpenAI.