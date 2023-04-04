This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here .

Scrintal is a promising new app for organizing ideas. Use it like a digital bulletin board to organize notes on a visual canvas. I’ve used it to brainstorm ideas and plan out writing projects.

What to use it for: Map out a creative project and organize ideas visually

Map out a creative project and organize ideas visually Best feature: Drag and drop linked notes on a visual canvas for brainstorming

Drag and drop linked notes on a visual canvas for brainstorming Limitations: No mobile app, web clipper, or full export yet

No mobile app, web clipper, or full export yet Alternatives: Napkin, xTiles, Milanote, and Walling

Read on for how and why to use Scrintal and to see a video demo.

Why Scrintal is so useful

Flexibility to work out of order. Ideas don’t always flow in a straight line. Sometimes you figure out the fourth element before the second. With Scrintal, you can add ideas without determining their order. You can later drag to rearrange them in whatever order makes sense.

Ideas don’t always flow in a straight line. Sometimes you figure out the fourth element before the second. With Scrintal, you can add ideas without determining their order. You can later drag to rearrange them in whatever order makes sense. Ordinary notes lack visual connections. Text dumped on a linear page doesn’t represent how ideas are linked. Scrintal and other visual notes tools are like souped-up whiteboards for organizing ideas visually. Any note can be linked to multiple others, so you get a visual picture of connections.

What to use Scrintal for

Take visual notes. Jot observations as you learn something. Make connections between ideas. Scrintal has a nice guide to visual note-taking.

Jot observations as you learn something. Make connections between ideas. Scrintal has a nice guide to visual note-taking. Map out a project. Organizing multistep projects can be challenging. Scrintal lets you easily focus on one element at a time. Create notes for pieces of your project, then step back and look at the big picture. Use your visual board to organize ideas by sequence or priority. Outline a presentation. Sketch out a lesson plan or syllabus. Prep a research project.

Organizing multistep projects can be challenging. Scrintal lets you easily focus on one element at a time. Create notes for pieces of your project, then step back and look at the big picture. Use your visual board to organize ideas by sequence or priority. Write something. I used Scrintal to outline this post. I created cards for questions like what Scrintal is, why it’s useful, and its limitations and alternatives. Then I added bullet points on each card. Once I rearranged them, I had an outline. Then I fleshed out the bulleted outline into a draft. Here’s a peek behind the scenes at my Scrintal outline board.

See Scrintal in action in a brief video demo

I interviewed Scrintal cofounder and CEO Ece Kural. In the five-minute demo below, she showed Scrintal’s interface and examples of how people are using it.