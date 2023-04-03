File your taxes in 10 minutes? TurboTax says it’s possible with AI-powered ‘express lanes’

That includes TurboTax, one of the largest tax-preparation service providers in the country. TurboTax is experimenting with a new AI-driven “express lane,” which allows some customers to file their tax returns in as little as 10 minutes. TurboTax’s parent company, Intuit—which also owns QuickBooks, Mint, and Mailchimp—already utilizes many aspects of AI technology to facilitate operations for customers, particularly TurboTax users, says Varun Krishna, executive vice president and general manager at Intuit’s Consumer Group. But this new “express lane” option, he says, builds on top of the company’s existing AI infrastructure to significantly speed up the filing process for certain customers.

“We had a bold goal,” Krishna says, “to build a totally reimagined experience.” He explains that the new AI-powered filing option essentially takes the traditional TurboTax experience and “compresses it to a couple of questions, and then you’re done.”

The new service is still in an experimental phase, and being rolled out to existing TurboTax users with relatively simple tax situations—meaning that they likely have a single W2 to process and no major life events that may change their filing status. For those taxpayers, for which TurboTax already has data and personal information to reference, the new “express” option will “only ask the relevant questions that apply to them, then leverage AI, automation capabilities, and machine learning to dramatically reduce the amount of work they need to do to file,” Krishna says.