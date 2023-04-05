Fast company logo
The actor and the philosopher’s new podcast takes on anything: science, the occult, psychology, Bigfoot, and the idea that we might be living in a simulation.

Why ‘Chinwag’ cohosts Paul Giamatti and Stephen Asma are obsessed with monsters

[Photo: Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW]

Author's image

BY Mark Sullivan

Monsters, AI, scary DALL-E art, Marcus Aurelius, cannibalism. An interview that covers such a wide range of topics was probably a pretty good chinwag. And that’s what happened when Fast Company spoke to Emmy Award-winning actor Paul Giamatti and philosopher/author Stephen Asma about their new podcast—called, appropriately enough Chinwag—which debuts today on all major podcast platforms.

The podcast finds Giamatti and Asma talking each week with a different celebrity guest about any number of subjects: science, the occult, psychology, Bigfoot, and the idea that we are, in fact, living in a simulation. The two hosts bring a down-to-earth and comical approach to issues both serious and non—and that’s true in both the podcast and this conversation with Fast Company, which has been edited for length and clarity.

Fast Company: The name of your new podcast is Chinwag, which is just British for conversation, right? Why did you like that name?

Paul Giamatti: Steve and I would just say that when we would get together on Zoom. We would set up a chinwag session. So that’s just what stuck to the name of the show.

FC: I know you guys met online, but how did that happen? How does a famous actor meet a philosopher and start a podcast.

PG: It was through an organization called Morbid Anatomy. They used to [be] a museum in Brooklyn, but they’re kind of international now. They went online, although not exclusively. 

Stephen Asma: They have these talks on wonderful sorts of crazy topics and interesting talks, and that’s how Paul and I met. I was giving a talk on imagination, and then we started emailing.

Mark Sullivan is a San Francisco-based senior writer at Fast Company who focuses on chronicling the advance of artificial intelligence and its effects on business and culture. He’s interviewed luminaries from the emerging space including former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Microsoft’s Mustafa Suleyman, and OpenAI’s Brad Lightcap More

