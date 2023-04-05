Why ‘Chinwag’ cohosts Paul Giamatti and Stephen Asma are obsessed with monsters

Monsters, AI, scary DALL-E art, Marcus Aurelius, cannibalism. An interview that covers such a wide range of topics was probably a pretty good chinwag. And that’s what happened when Fast Company spoke to Emmy Award-winning actor Paul Giamatti and philosopher/author Stephen Asma about their new podcast—called, appropriately enough Chinwag—which debuts today on all major podcast platforms.

The podcast finds Giamatti and Asma talking each week with a different celebrity guest about any number of subjects: science, the occult, psychology, Bigfoot, and the idea that we are, in fact, living in a simulation. The two hosts bring a down-to-earth and comical approach to issues both serious and non—and that’s true in both the podcast and this conversation with Fast Company, which has been edited for length and clarity.

Fast Company: The name of your new podcast is Chinwag, which is just British for conversation, right? Why did you like that name?

Paul Giamatti: Steve and I would just say that when we would get together on Zoom. We would set up a chinwag session. So that’s just what stuck to the name of the show.