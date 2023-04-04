Nvidia’s GeForce Now finally sold me on cloud gaming

While I’ve been intrigued by cloud gaming services ever since the launch of OnLive in 2010, I’ve never had much luck using them.
Services like Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming and Amazon’s Luna promise to let you play the latest video games on practically any device, using remote servers that do all the heavy graphics processing. With a fast and reliable internet connection, you can stream games at console quality on phones, lightweight laptops, and smart TVs.
At least that’s the elevator pitch. In my experience, game streaming has always been a reminder of what you’re missing without an in-house gaming PC or console. Either the graphics are blocky and fuzzy, or the input lag affects the gameplay itself.
Nvidia’s GeForce Now changed all that. While the streaming performance isn’t perfect and the game selection needs major improvement, in many ways, it’s better than any gaming hardware I have at home.
Big PC begone
My recent interest in GeForce Now arose through a few coincidental events.
The first is that I no longer have a gaming PC in my office. After impulse-buying a tiny $300 desktop computer last month, I became so smitten with its ability to quietly handle everyday work that I decided to move my big, noisy desktop tower to the basement for occasional TV gaming.
Shortly after that, I also impulse-bought a curved, ultrawide monitor on deep discount, with 3440×1440 resolution and 100 Hz refresh rate. The more cinematic aspect ratio would be great for gaming, but even my old desktop PC—with its aging GTX 1060 graphics card—wouldn’t be powerful enough to handle it.