Nvidia’s GeForce Now finally sold me on cloud gaming

While I’ve been intrigued by cloud gaming services ever since the launch of OnLive in 2010 , I’ve never had much luck using them.

Services like Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming and Amazon’s Luna promise to let you play the latest video games on practically any device, using remote servers that do all the heavy graphics processing. With a fast and reliable internet connection, you can stream games at console quality on phones, lightweight laptops, and smart TVs.

At least that’s the elevator pitch. In my experience, game streaming has always been a reminder of what you’re missing without an in-house gaming PC or console. Either the graphics are blocky and fuzzy, or the input lag affects the gameplay itself.

Nvidia’s GeForce Now changed all that. While the streaming performance isn’t perfect and the game selection needs major improvement, in many ways, it’s better than any gaming hardware I have at home.