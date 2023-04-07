Fast company logo
Find your phone, add to your grocery list, start your car, and more with these Alexa add-ons.

7 smart, free Alexa skills to add to your Amazon devices

[Photo: Anete Lusina/Unsp-lash]

BY Doug Aamoth

Those Echo Dots you’ve got sprinkled all throughout your house can do so much more than just setting timers and playing music.

Amazon’s got an entire app store of sorts just for Alexa. They’re called Alexa Skills and they’re… well, they’re hit or miss to put it diplomatically. And there are a lot of them. Here are some of the ones that are well worth your time.

Find My Phone

A lifesaver for you phone-forgetters out there, the Find My Phone skill does what it says and does it pretty well.

Simply say, “Alexa, find my phone” and the skill will call your phone so you can find it.

Unfortunately, this isn’t quite as robust as Apple’s and Google’s native device-finding apps—if your ringer is set to silent, you won’t hear it ring, for instance—but it works in a pinch so long as your phone is within earshot.

OurGroceries

The Echo Dot in our kitchen gets a lot of work thanks to the OurGroceries skill.

Doug Aamoth is a former writer and editor at TechCrunch and TIME Magazine, and has written for Fast Company, PCWorld, MONEY Magazine, and several other publications. With more than 20 years in consumer electronics, tech media, digital video, and software, his goal is to make technology approachable and useful for everyone, helping readers stay informed, productive, and secure in the digital age. More

