Is aging a disease? Some experts say it should be treated that way, and pricey ‘longevity clinics’ agree

Trying to slow down or reverse the effects of aging is nothing new. Whether it’s taking a good old-fashioned walk in the park or injecting your furrowed brow with chemicals to freeze your face, attempts to hold onto youth can vary from the everyday to the extreme. And now, aging isn’t just viewed as a normal part of life. It’s being looked at like a “disease.” And while the idea is controversial, it’s found some traction. The World Health Organization (WHO) even came close to recognizing aging as a disease, proposing “old age” as a diagnosis before ultimately withdrawing it.

It would have been a significant shift in language because it means that, if aging is, in fact, a disease, it’s also a treatable condition. Not only will new therapies and treatments emerge as a result, but classifying aging in this way also paves the way for those treatments to eventually be covered by insurance. While we’re a ways away from that milestone, the treatments have already arrived. At least, for those who can afford them.

Age-defying treatments are taking place at what are being called longevity clinics, and they’re popping up all over the globe. They offer treatments at the cellular level. That means early detection of diseases like cancer, measuring biomarkers of aging, and antiaging intervention. Those interventions can include anything from diet and exercise regimens to stem-cell and hormone therapy, gene therapies, breathing masks designed to boost energy, hyperbaric oxygen chambers, light therapy, and even plasmapheresis, which is the process of removing harmful substances from the blood to treat a variety of illnesses.

Human Longevity Inc. is a popular clinic with locations in San Francisco, San Diego, and Beijing. Its website boasts that its technology can help patients live “to 100 and beyond.” And that doesn’t even seem like a stretch. It collected data from 1,190 individuals using its health platform: 40% of asymptomatic patients required medical intervention that preemptively treated a disease, while 14% saw findings that required immediate attention. Essentially, the clinic is just a form of ultra-proactive preventative care where conditions that may develop, or are close to developing, are stopped in their tracks.