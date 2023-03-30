Far-right fury over Trump’s indictment has shades of January 6

As soon as news broke on Thursday that former president Donald Trump had been indicted by a New York grand jury, right-wing activists took to social media platforms like Twitter and Truth Social to issue veiled threats about the retribution to come.

“Bad move,” wrote a QAnon-branded account, @Q, on Truth Social. “Houston – activate Anons,” one user replied. Another added: “The Citizens of the United States will not be deterred by our Military . . . God is on our side.”

On Twitter, the messaging was just as inflammatory. Alt-right personality Jack Posobiec tweeted at his two million followers: “Did you really think they would just let you take your country back?” followed by tweets that simply read, “Bring it” and “Are you ready.”

Ali Alexander, the organizer of the Stop the Steal protests that led to the January 6 riots, tweeted: “New York has declared a civil war on the rest of us by indicting President Donald J. Trump and stoking violence. Pray!”