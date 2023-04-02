Netflix and grieve: Inside the digital afterlife of streaming profiles

Earlier this week, Reddit user Bloxicorn took to the site with an unusual question : Would you delete the Netflix profile of a family member who has passed away?

Bloxicorn, a college student who talked to Fast Company under the condition that we do not reveal her real name, has some personal experience with that issue: Her dad died in late 2021, and she has been occasionally looking at his profile ever since, just to see what he was watching in the days before his passing. She ultimately penned her Reddit post because she was wondering if anyone else was possibly doing the same thing. “I thought I’d get a couple comments and four upvotes,” she says.

Just hours after submitting her post to Reddit, it had gained more than 300 votes and more than 80 comments, with many other users chiming in to say that they hadn’t found themselves able to delete the profile of a lost loved one either.

“I still haven’t deleted my husband’s profile, or taken it over. It’s been almost a year and a half,” wrote one commenter.