Tinder’s CPO on Tinder Vault, the company’s anticipated $500 per month offering

The feature is still in the early days, says the company’s chief product officer, Mark Van Ryswyk. Tinder could still pull plans to release it, or at least drastically cut prices. It’s still unclear as to when Tinder would want to release the offering broadly.

“I’m always like, ‘I want it yesterday.’ And, of course, these things don’t work that way,” Van Ryswyk says. “We’re still in this learning mode.” Part of that is figuring out how something that could cost someone $6,000 per year adds value to the overall Tinder ecosystem. It can’t break the experience for Tinder’s free members, which make up the vast majority of overall users. And it has to be impactful enough for the serious daters willing to pay for Vault.

The company has been under a period of change since Bernard Kim took over Match Group broadly last May, and then as Tinder’s interim CEO in August. The dating giant posted its first-ever quarterly decline during its fourth quarter of 2022, with Kim partly blaming Tinder’s “weaker-than-expected product execution.” Kim said during the earnings call in February that things have turned around, and Tinder now has a strong focus on product momentum.