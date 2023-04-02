Why Cinnamon Toast Crunch and other iconic cereals are taking over the supermarket

I tend to reach for Cinnamon Toast Crunch at low points in my life. Early on in my career, I would have the sugary cereal for dinner to save money. Now, I pour myself a bowl late at night when I am on deadline. The cloying sweetness of the snack will always taste, to me, like low-grade depression.

These days though, if I want to feel broke or stressed, there are Cinnamon Toast Crunch-themed products I could eat any time of day. There are Cinnamon Toast Crunch treat bars, Cinnamon Toast Crunch popcorn, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Bugles, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch ice cream. If I am feeling industrious, I can turn to Cinnamon Toast Crunch cookie mix, Cinnamon Toast Crunch cake mix, and, of course, there’s Cinnamon Toast Crunch frosting. And if I want a healthy halo on my cinna-fix, there’s Cinnamon Toast Crunch oatmeal and Cinnamon Toast Crunch yogurt. Just need a quick hit? I could pop a Cinnamon Toast Crunch marshmallow (a Stuffed Puffs Big Bites) into my mouth. Thirsty? How about a Cinnamon Toast Crunch Swiss Miss or just Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamilk? If somehow none of those satisfy, there’s always the shaker jar of Cinnadust seasoning for me to imagine my own cinnamon-sugar-tinged future.

None of this is by accident, according to Ricardo Fernandez, president of U.S. morning foods at General Mills, the maker of Cinnamon Toast Crunch. The conglomerate that owns such brands as Annie’s, Yoplait, and Bugles, and has generated $19 billion in net sales during its fiscal 2022 (which ended last May), is pursuing a strategy of cross-collaboration to create new products that incorporate familiar cereal flavors. In doing so, such iconic cereal brands as Lucky Charms, Cocoa Puffs, Trix, and Cookie Crisp are now ingredients and flavor profiles that can move out of the cereal aisle and into other grocery categories including frozen foods, baking, and snacks. The company sees these brand extensions and collaborations as likely hits with customers, given the ubiquity and popularity of its cereal. And they could well help General Mills achieve its goals of 5% organic sales growth.

Virtually everyone knows what Lucky Charms tastes like. Not only is cereal consumed in 85% of U.S. households (General Mills is in 65% of them), but also it’s a recurring purchase. “[At General Mills], we get a lot of data on trends at the grocery store,” Fernandez says. “We look at what products and categories are growing to figure out what products to introduce to the market.”