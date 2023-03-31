Wikipedia has a new sound logo, one that the Wikimedia Foundation hopes will define its brand as people increasingly use voice and speech instead of screens for accessing its information on phones, tablets, and smart speakers.

Created by Thaddeus Osborne—a Virginia-based nuclear engineer who produces music for fun in his spare time—it was picked from among thousands of entries to the foundation’s open contest in search of the audio embodiment of the idea of “knowledge growing.” Osborne’s creation mixes a crescendo of flipping book pages, keyboard clicks, and a short chime, which results in a new audio mark that feels instantly likable. 🔊 Wikimedians, are you ready?



We are thrilled to announce that we have found the winning entry to The Sound of All Human Knowledge contest! Fun fact: We used the actual sound logo to create the sound wave in this video. ▶️ #WikiSoundLogohttps://t.co/GykcY54WfE pic.twitter.com/RYhK2tVCmj — Wikimedia Foundation (@Wikimedia) March 28, 2023 That’s important because, as Mathoto Matsetela-Hartmann, senior manager of global brand at the Wikimedia Foundation, tells me over email, we may start to hear it quite often. The sound logo will be used to identify Wikipedia and Wikimedia as the sources of any information spoken by voice-assistant searches on every device imaginable. It will be heard anywhere Wikimedia content appears. “The audio logo will become part of the branding on audio and visual content from and licensed by Wikimedia across video, TV, film, podcasts, and events,” Matsetela-Hartmann says. The push for an audio logo comes at an important time. “We know that active voice-assistant users have increased at an exponential rate,” she says, “so much so that currently, 27% of the world’s online population use voice search on their mobile devices, and many more use nonmobile voice assistants via smart speakers.” People are increasingly using Wikipedia and Wikimedia content to answer general knowledge queries on these devices, so creating a sound logo that clearly associates that information with the foundation’s projects is fundamental “to reassure listeners accessing Wikipedia content indirectly, that the information that they are getting is accurate, reliable, and verified by thousands of volunteers of the Wikimedia movement.”

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Osborne isn’t a professional audio engineer or musician, he tells me over email. “It’s my passion,” he says. “I was able to transfer a good amount of the knowledge and self-discipline I gained from my schooling into learning audio-production techniques and signal processing, but ultimately it is my curiosity about the world around us that drives me to learn and create.” His winning audio logo—which he created in about four hours—is composed of the sounds of book pages turning, keyboard clicks, and a synthesizer chime. “My ultimate goal was to evoke a sense of curiosity and drive to learn, akin to the feeling one gets when answering a trivia question, hence the call and response nature of the sound logo,” Osborne tells me. “In my view, the Wikimedia movement is all about promoting the free exchange of knowledge. When I received the creative brief, I was most drawn to the prompt “knowledge growing,” which I used as my primary inspiration to guide my compositional decisions.” For Osborne, the best way to convey knowledge was the sound of a book, so he recorded several takes of himself thumbing through pages until he got exactly what he wanted, which he laid over a crescendo of keyboard clicks and other library-like sounds. He claims he wanted to give it a sense of growth and scale to the large body of information that Wikimedia represents. “After the initial crescendo, I added a short musical phrase to resemble the rhythm someone might sing “Wi-ki-me-di-a” to.”

Matsetela-Hartmann tells me not to expect to listen to the new audio logo anytime soon, though. First, she says, Osborne will record it again in a professional sound studio to obtain the maximum quality possible. After that, they will work with third parties to put it where needed, so Alexa can sing “Wi-ki-me-di-a!” when you ask her if a platypus can really make its own custard.