After jail, these former fraudsters found lucrative careers—but it’s not the norm

Back in 2017, the Fyre Festival managed to grab headlines, but not because it was a huge success. The music festival promised a glamorous, celebrity- and influencer-laden event on a far-off Bahamian island, with luxury accommodations, and charged thousands for the privilege. But things did not go quite as planned. And after failing to provide any of the acts promised, and nothing but a few cheap tents for accommodations, festival organizers were deluged with multimillion dollar lawsuits, two documentaries looking into the fraud, and a six-year prison sentence for one of the founders for defrauding investors and ticket holders. It was one of the worst cases of overpromising and underdelivering on record.

For Billy McFarland, who founded Fyre Festival with rapper Ja Rule, the public humiliation of leaving thousands of festival goers trapped on an island with little more than a few cheese sandwiches, not to mention being a convicted felon (he was released in September after serving four years) and having to forfeit $26 million as part of his sentence, hasn’t stopped him from being able to start a new venture, charging $1,800 a session for personalized business coaching. That’s just a fraction of the $200,000 that Jordan Belfort—aka, the real wolf of Wall Street—charges coaching companies’ sales staff or providing keynote speeches at corporate events. Cases like this are far from the norm, and most former inmates face significant barriers when returning to work.

Perhaps one of the first examples of a former con man who made it big in the world of business consulting is Frank Abagnale. Following stints impersonating an airline pilot, a doctor, a lawyer, and a sociology professor while he was still practically a teenager, Abagnale spent the better part of four years in juvenile prisons from Sweden to France. Though in recent years some journalists have gone on to question the veracity of his claims, Abagnale has managed to build a career as a speaker by cashing in on his notoriety—with some help from a 1977 Johnny Carson appearance and the 2002 film, Catch Me If You Can, a fictionalized retelling of his criminal career, in which he was portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio.

He founded his consultancy, Abagnale & Associates, in 1976, and now teaches some of the largest businesses in America, including LexisNexis and Experian, about how to prevent fraud.