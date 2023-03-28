These 25 companies have the best workplace culture right now, according to actual employees

Ideas about how to make the workplace better for employees are ever-changing, and it’s essential for companies to evolve if they want to maintain an employee-friendly—and even employee-forward—culture. That consists of many aspects, from compensation, career growth, benefits, and work-life balance.

Comparably looked at all of that and more over a 12-month period. The results appear in its third annual Best Global Company Culture list, released Tuesday, in which 50 companies with more than 500 employees made the cut. Ratings were based on anonymous employee feedback about core culture metrics. Questions about opportunities for growth, bonuses, what the leadership looks like, and more were all asked. While some companies appeared on the list for the first time, others held onto their top spots. Microsoft was in first place for the second year in a row, with other tech giants like Google, Hubspot, and IBM showing up for three straight years. Workday appeared on the list for the first time, landing in the No. 2 spot. Booking.com also makes its first appearance at No. 25.

Employee feedback was included in the list, which made it clear that these companies all seem to value how their employees experience the workplace on a day-to-day basis. While the feedback varied from company to company, aspects related to diversity and inclusion were consistently mentioned as being of the utmost importance. According to feedback from a Microsoft employee, working alongside “smart people” in a “highly collaborative” environment was key. As for newcomer Workday, an employee called the culture the company’s “secret sauce,” adding that it’s made up of “a lot of great people who want to see others succeed and provide support to each other.” Other employee feedback pointed to the feeling that well-being is valued, as are “respect” and “kindness.” Below are the top 25 companies. You can see the full 50 on Comparably’s website.

Microsoft Workday Chegg RingCentral HubSpot Concentrix Elsevier LexisNexis Legal & Professional Globant RX ADP IBM Google Teleperformance TaskUs Encora Medallia SPS Commerce Uber Calix Vena Solutions Criteo Ivalua Smartsheet Booking.com While it’s clear that so much goes into maintaining a solid workplace culture, these 25 companies seem to be emphasizing the employee experience in a meaningful way. Whether it comes to their compensation, their ideas, or their overall well-being, employees seem to feel deeply valued and therefore proud to be a part of these workplaces—and it shows in their feedback.