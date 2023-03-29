The real space race isn’t international—it’s between Colorado and Alabama

Way back in January 2021, just before the Biden administration was taking office, the Air Force announced that the U.S. Space Command, the home base for the military’s space operations, would be relocated. The headquarters has been based in Colorado Springs for decades, but the military decided to move the site across the country to Huntsville, Alabama.
“I single-handedly said ‘let’s go to Alabama,” President Donald Trump said of the decision a few months later, explaining the Air Force’s decision to relocate Space Command, which had just been re-established in 2019 and was temporarily located in Colorado.
Two years and several bureaucratic delays later, politicians from Colorado and Alabama are still fighting, and there’s still no final decision on where U.S. Space Command should be. The reason is simple: At stake is prestige, more than a thousand jobs, and a significant source of economic activity for both states. The squabble is a critical reminder that much of the battle over the future of space, at least in the U.S., will take place between local and state officials.
“When you have a space program in a particular state, the particular senator or the representative sees that as an amazing job opportunity program for the constituency,” explains Namrata Goswami, an independent space policy expert and author of Scramble for the Skies: The Great Power Competition to Control the Resources of Outer Space.
The fight over the future home of U.S. Space Command is far from the first time politicians have bickered over the federal government’s space operations. But as the military continues to expand its own space program, this competition may only become more intense. There are already tensions over who has profited—and who should profit—from NASA’s Artemis program, including the jobs created by the program’s rocket systems and disagreements over the program’s moon lander contract.
There are obvious reasons why Colorado and Alabama are so eager to host U.S. Space Command. It’s estimated that the facility would create about 1,400 jobs. (It employs over 1,000 people in Colorado Springs.) There’s also a status factor: The Space Command brings together representatives of several branches of the military, including the Marines, the Navy, and Space Force, to manage space operations, and hosting Space Command could help spur further economic growth.
Space politics, it turns out, also makes strange bedfellows. Democratic senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper have teamed up with Republican firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert to urge the White House to reverse course and keep the base in Colorado. Some of the state’s representatives have even suggested that moving the base would endanger national security. Meanwhile, Alabama politicians have complained that Colorado’s delegation is needlessly delaying the process, and in a letter to the Armed Services Committee last May, Sen. Tommy Tuberville lamented “sore loser syndrome.”