The real space race isn’t international—it’s between Colorado and Alabama

Way back in January 2021, just before the Biden administration was taking office, the Air Force announced that the U.S. Space Command, the home base for the military’s space operations, would be relocated. The headquarters has been based in Colorado Springs for decades, but the military decided to move the site across the country to Huntsville, Alabama.

“I single-handedly said ‘let’s go to Alabama,” President Donald Trump said of the decision a few months later, explaining the Air Force’s decision to relocate Space Command, which had just been re-established in 2019 and was temporarily located in Colorado.

Two years and several bureaucratic delays later, politicians from Colorado and Alabama are still fighting, and there’s still no final decision on where U.S. Space Command should be. The reason is simple: At stake is prestige, more than a thousand jobs, and a significant source of economic activity for both states. The squabble is a critical reminder that much of the battle over the future of space, at least in the U.S., will take place between local and state officials.

“When you have a space program in a particular state, the particular senator or the representative sees that as an amazing job opportunity program for the constituency,” explains Namrata Goswami, an independent space policy expert and author of Scramble for the Skies: The Great Power Competition to Control the Resources of Outer Space.