Craft breweries are starting recycling co-ops to slash their waste

Craft breweries have been booming, but even those that are small in size can generate a lot of waste. Recently, that’s driven some of those breweries to look for more creative solutions to getting rid of everything from malt sacks to shrink wrap to can carriers. The result is a series of collaborative recycling efforts springing up across the country, where small businesses—usually other breweries, but not always—are helping one another recycle and reuse their waste.

[Photo: Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.]

In North Carolina, Sierra Nevada Brewing wanted to find a way to keep their hard-to-recycle items out of landfill. The brewery worked with the Asheville Brewers Alliance to gauge interest in the community (there are 80+ breweries in the Asheville area) and crafted a proposal. In August 2020 they got the great news that American Recycling won a grant for over $60,000 dollars to implement their idea for a co-op. The grant would cover up to 85% of the project costs, and the co-op members (there are now 22) chipped in for the rest. The result was a dedicated drop point at a local recycling facility that brewers and maltsters can use. “Sonoco [which now operates the facility with the co-op’s drop-off spot] provides a way for all of us [to] consolidate these materials,” says Pierce Schwalb, sustainability program manager at Sierra Nevada Mills River Brewery. “They work hard to find end markets for them.” With the right equipment at the facility—like balers for shrink wrap and malt bags, and a chipper for polyester strapping—materials that could otherwise end up as waste are able to be recycled. Sierra Nevada estimates that more than 600,000 pounds of material have been diverted from landfills as a result of the program.

Meanwhile, in Maine, Allagash Brewery runs another recycling co-op, collecting materials like grain bags and can carriers (the plastic tops that hold four- and six-packs together) from local businesses, both in and out of the beer industry. “We weigh those items before separating them and putting them with like materials,” says Zoe Malia, the brewery’s environmental sustainability coordinator. The materials are then bailed into compact cubes, so that they can be shipped to be properly recycled. Allagash gets much of its grain delivered via railroad, which helps cut down on its own grain bag consumption, but there’s still specialty malts arriving in bags, amounting to more than 1,000 50-pound bags each month.

Since starting the co-op in March 2021, Malia and the team have learned a lot. “We’ve seen a lot of interest from our community and businesses looking to get involved,” she says. “While that was a wonderful way to start, it also quickly showed us that our capacity to accommodate partners was not infinite.” With that in mind, the team narrowed their drop-off window to three hours each Friday, and created a weekly sign-up form, so they have visibility into who’s dropping off what. The brewery is continuously looking to evolve the program so that it works for all the members; it recently sent out a survey to better understand what they appreciated about the program and what areas of waste management they still have challenges with.