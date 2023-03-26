Panera’s Amazon-powered pay-by-palm tech hands convenience another win

“I’d give this review less stars if it wasn’t for the fact that I like Panera,” Howdy wrote. “I went in after work two weeks ago and was shocked to hear that they were out of my favorite—tuna! Starving, I went with a plan B but was so bummed to not get what I wanted. I went in today for lunch and waited behind the person ordering for 5 minutes as I watched 6 employees wandering around looking like they didn’t know they were at work. Only to be told, yet again, that they were out of tuna. That is one of your tried-and-true sandwiches! How can you be out at 3 p.m. on a Monday? I am fed up with the crappy service and lack of stock. I just wasted a good chunk of my lunch break. Won’t be back until this location gets better managed.”

For all the Megan Howdys out there who’ve been frustrated with a similar ordering experience, take heart: The wait time in line to order will probably be shorter, and Panera will likely have fewer employees wandering around looking like they didn’t know they were at work.

That’s because this week, sandwich-and-soup chain Panera started rolling out Amazon One technology at two of its restaurants near the company’s St. Louis headquarters. A quick, contactless service, Amazon One lets customers pay by scanning their palms (it’s based on biometrics, reading a user’s palm print for identification). Panera hopes that the new feature will reduce customer wait times and make it an even more convenient and efficient casual-dining destination. (No word on the chain’s tuna supply.) Panera has plans to roll out the payment service to hundreds of locations by year’s end and is still hammering out the terms of its agreement with Amazon.