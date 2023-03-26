Panera’s Amazon-powered pay-by-palm tech hands convenience another win

In January 2019, TripAdvisor level 5 reviewer Megan Howdy was mad. The Panera in Olympia, Washington, that she visited on her lunch break was not up to snuff.
“I’d give this review less stars if it wasn’t for the fact that I like Panera,” Howdy wrote. “I went in after work two weeks ago and was shocked to hear that they were out of my favorite—tuna! Starving, I went with a plan B but was so bummed to not get what I wanted. I went in today for lunch and waited behind the person ordering for 5 minutes as I watched 6 employees wandering around looking like they didn’t know they were at work. Only to be told, yet again, that they were out of tuna. That is one of your tried-and-true sandwiches! How can you be out at 3 p.m. on a Monday? I am fed up with the crappy service and lack of stock. I just wasted a good chunk of my lunch break. Won’t be back until this location gets better managed.”
For all the Megan Howdys out there who’ve been frustrated with a similar ordering experience, take heart: The wait time in line to order will probably be shorter, and Panera will likely have fewer employees wandering around looking like they didn’t know they were at work.
That’s because this week, sandwich-and-soup chain Panera started rolling out Amazon One technology at two of its restaurants near the company’s St. Louis headquarters. A quick, contactless service, Amazon One lets customers pay by scanning their palms (it’s based on biometrics, reading a user’s palm print for identification). Panera hopes that the new feature will reduce customer wait times and make it an even more convenient and efficient casual-dining destination. (No word on the chain’s tuna supply.) Panera has plans to roll out the payment service to hundreds of locations by year’s end and is still hammering out the terms of its agreement with Amazon.
Amazon One, though, is just one of the new technologies aimed at automating more jobs in the food-service industry and helping restaurants serve more customers quickly—albeit soullessly—and turn a bigger profit. Soon, the checkout employee will be a thing of the past.
This kind of tech implementation comes after several tough years for restaurants. First came lockdowns, which prevented customers from eating on site. But once crowds were able to start coming back, they had to contend with higher prices due to inflation’s rising costs of ingredients. On top of that, the labor market hasn’t fully recovered: As of January 2023, the restaurant labor force is more than 450,000 jobs below pre-pandemic levels, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Sandeep Satish, a VP at Levy (the food-service company best known for serving sports and entertainment venues) and managing director of DBK Studio, which helps pilot hospitality-driven technologies across Levy’s partners, says that rather than eliminating jobs, seamless checkout solutions, such as Amazon One and Clear, free up employees to help educate customers on using the technology and develop better relationships with them. “We look at labor optimization, but that’s really secondary because these technologies give us an opportunity to move labor from less transactional roles like a cashier to more guest-facing,” says Satish. Still, it’s hard to believe cost-cutting isn’t part of the picture, which Satish concedes, since in the long run, food kiosks may need fewer employees.