Halfway through the Epic Games presentation at the 2023 Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, a German actor named Melina Juergens scowled, sending ripples through the assembled crowd of developers in the Blue Shield of California Theater at Yerba Buena Center—and across the internet, as millions of people encountered the clip in their social media feeds.

The fascination with her expression had everything to do with the technology that made it possible. Juergens, known for portraying Senua in the Hellblade video game series, was helping Epic Games demonstrate a new technology, currently available in private beta and due for public release this summer. Called MetaHuman Animator, it can take raw video from an iPhone and map a fully three-dimensional model of a face that, in a game world, can not only laugh and cower and yes, growl, but also mimic all the subject’s other facial expressions with disturbing accuracy. Those expressions could come to life in an avatar being controlled by a human game player or in the face of an AI-powered NPC or non-player character. Or two NPCs. Or 200 of them. On the stage, Juergens scowled and mugged in front of a barebones setup—an iPhone 12 mounted to a tripod—which was then beamed the video to a PC on stage. Epic’s MetaHuman app recorded it and, within seconds, spit back a 3D computer-generated model of the moment: a photorealistic cartoon that was uncanny—too digital, yet not.

The primary news of the event was the release of Unreal Engine 5.2, an iteration of the software tools that developers use to create the 3D worlds of video games—and so much more. These days, Unreal is an integral part of entertainment media. Some 43% of game developers use Unreal, either as their primary game engine or a secondary tool. The software tool kit also now powers action films, automobile designs, and architectural models. Epic formally launched Unreal Engine 5 in the Spring of 2022. A year later, the newest version of it was already under the hood of everything from Epic’s massively popular Fortnite video game to the computer-generated effects in HBOMax’s House of Dragons and The Mandalorian on Disney+.

At the Game Developers Conference, Epic unveiled a slew of advancements that include a new shading system, Substrate, which helps developers enhance the interplay of light and shadow in their games. It also announced new tools for Procedural Content Generation, whereby developers define general rules and parameters for how a game’s world should look and behave ahead of time and then let the computer spin out new spaces and terrain on its own, in close to real-time. [Photo: Epic Games] The event was appropriately eye-popping. Epic executives showed off Substrate with a computer-generated animation of a Rivian electric truck bouncing through puddles and glens, kicking up wet mud and clouds of dust as it drove along, light glimmering off its glossy teal-painted exterior. But the showstopper was MetaHuman Animator. To show it off, executives welcomed Juergens to the stage, where she scrunched her face to change her expressions—first fear, then that angry scowl (“Raaawr!”), and, finally, a bemused and wistful little look askance. On a massive screen above, the audience watched a projection of the app’s interface on the iPhone as it recorded her expressions.

Expand to continue reading ↓