How to avoid becoming a victim of the next bank run

In just the last few weeks, consumers watched helplessly as Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank fell, and Credit Suisse came tumbling after. Such bank failures can feel terrifying because they remind us of the fragility of a system we like to assume is robust.
But the lesson from SVB’s failure is not that such downfalls are impossible to predict. Not only can we learn the warning signs of unsustainability before they make the front page, but also we can figure out the best ways to protect ourselves.
Here’s what SVB’s failure can teach us.
The Bank Run
The Silicon Valley Bank collapse occurred because of a classic bank run. Banks don’t keep depositors’ money in a vault under the building. They lend it out to borrowers (both individuals and businesses) in order to earn interest. However, they are required to give depositors their money back on demand. A bank run occurs when too many depositors ask for their money at once and the bank cannot keep up.
Theoretically, a bank run could happen at any time. (You probably remember the bank run scenes in It’s a Wonderful Life or Mary Poppins, when customers react to little Michael Banks demanding his tuppence back.) The banking system works in general because depositors don’t get easily spooked and demand their money—unless someone starts panic-tweeting about their bank.
Avoiding a Bank Run
According to Kevin L. Matthews II, founder of the financial education firm BuildingBread, SVB’s customers reacted in a very predictable and human way once the bank run began, which made the situation worse. “By rushing to the bank, you’re inadvertently causing the bank to crash,” Matthews explains.
As scary as it may sound to hear that your financial institution can’t afford to provide depositors with their money, Matthews wants us to remember that we have government protection programs for a reason. Thanks to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), SVB’s depositors will keep all their money. That’s true of any bank depositor who keeps no more than $250,000 in the bank.