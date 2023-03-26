How to avoid becoming a victim of the next bank run

In just the last few weeks, consumers watched helplessly as Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank fell, and Credit Suisse came tumbling after. Such bank failures can feel terrifying because they remind us of the fragility of a system we like to assume is robust.

But the lesson from SVB’s failure is not that such downfalls are impossible to predict. Not only can we learn the warning signs of unsustainability before they make the front page, but also we can figure out the best ways to protect ourselves.

Here’s what SVB’s failure can teach us.

The Bank Run

The Silicon Valley Bank collapse occurred because of a classic bank run. Banks don’t keep depositors’ money in a vault under the building. They lend it out to borrowers (both individuals and businesses) in order to earn interest. However, they are required to give depositors their money back on demand. A bank run occurs when too many depositors ask for their money at once and the bank cannot keep up.