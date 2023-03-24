Instacart announces new health offerings alongside White House partnership

Instacart is taking a big swing in its healthy food initiative.
The grocery delivery platform announced today a handful of new offerings alongside with the White House Challenge to End Hunger and Build Healthy Communities Kickoff event.
As part of its ongoing “Instacart Health” project, the company is now offering a product suite for medical providers that gives health systems and hospitals digital tools to promote more nutritional choices. Health providers can now launch food-as-medicine programs and prescribe food as they’d prescribe medicine. The company said Boston Children’s Hospital is among the first systems using its provider products.
“Today’s announcements mark the beginning of the next chapter in our Instacart Health work,” Dani Dudeck, Instacart’s chief corporate affairs officer, said in a statement.
In addition, Instacart is partnering with academic institutions and health systems to conduct four new studies examining the impact of nutrition security interventions and food-as-medicine programs on different patient groups.
The company launched Instacart Health in September with the goal of making healthy grocery shopping easier, improving nutrition security, and bolstering the concept of “food as medicine.”
Since launch, the company says it has helped hundreds of additional stores accept online EBT and SNAP payments, which brings the total to more than 10,000 stores across the country.
“We believe we can leverage our technology, our platform, and our partnerships to help ensure more families have access to the nutritious food they need to live healthier lives,” Dudeck said.