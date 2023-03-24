Instacart announces new health offerings alongside White House partnership

The grocery delivery platform announced today a handful of new offerings alongside with the White House Challenge to End Hunger and Build Healthy Communities Kickoff event.

As part of its ongoing “Instacart Health” project, the company is now offering a product suite for medical providers that gives health systems and hospitals digital tools to promote more nutritional choices. Health providers can now launch food-as-medicine programs and prescribe food as they’d prescribe medicine. The company said Boston Children’s Hospital is among the first systems using its provider products.

“Today’s announcements mark the beginning of the next chapter in our Instacart Health work,” Dani Dudeck, Instacart’s chief corporate affairs officer, said in a statement.