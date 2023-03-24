A new Deloitte report predicts big growth for satellites and launch vehicles

This week, Deloitte released a forecast on the potential for growth within the space industry. The report, which pairs market data with a survey of space industry leaders, is intended to give execs in other industries the background they need to incorporate space into their businesses.

Bottom line upfront

“For space to grow, and fulfill the promise of all of these forecasts…it’s going to take other Fortune 500 companies understanding and seeing their opportunity and space and willing to experiment and try new things,” says Alan Brady, an analyst on the report.

To compile the report, the analysts interviewed 60 executives from across the space industry about various business sectors. The Deloitte team was looking to identify where innovation is happening, which segments are poised to see dramatic growth in the next few years, and what technologies could become commercially viable further down the line.

Defining growth

Understanding growth isn’t straightforward and analysts considered multiple metrics: