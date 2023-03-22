What’s happening with GameStop? The retailer’s stock price is on the rise after surprise profit

It’s game on for GameStop shares this morning. As of the time of this writing, GME stock is up over 51% in premarket trading, taking the share price to $26.70—its highest point since November 2022.

The reason? On Tuesday, GameStop posted a quarterly profit for the first time in two years. And it was for the all-important holiday quarter in which investors had hoped that parents would rush out to GameStop locations to get presents for under the tree.

But it doesn’t seem that scenario played out as much as hoped, given net sales were actually down year-over-year in Q4 2022 to $2.226 billion (from $2.254 billion a year before). However, net income was actually up year-over-year. During the quarter, GameStop’s income reached $48.2 million. The rising profits were helped in part by lowering expenses.

And sure, $48.2 million is a pittance for many larger companies, but a year earlier, GameStop had seen a Q4 net loss of $147.5 million. In other words, the company turned things around massively when comparing its holiday 2022 and holiday 2021 quarters.