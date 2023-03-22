GitHub launches its new GPT-4-powered Copilot coding assistant

GitHub begins rolling out a new GPT-4-powered version of its Copilot coding assistant today. The new iteration expands the tool’s functionality to more phases of the code creation process.
The original Copilot, launched in 2022, was based on the earlier GPT-3 model, and worked within the developer’s editor window to autocomplete lines or sections of code, or generate code based on plain language requests.
“We’re bringing Copilot into every part of the developer experience,” says GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke. “So, not just auto completion, but it will become part of every single step of the developer life cycle.”
The new Copilot also brings with it a more ChatGPT-like experience. GitHub has integrated a chatbot into the editor environment in development tools such as VS Code and Visual Studio. Developer-users can interact with the Copilot chat interface using either text commands or voice commands.
But this chatbot does more than just chat, Dohmke stresses. “It will have the whole context of your editing environment, so it understands what you just typed in your coding window,” Dohmke says. “It will understand the error messages or the debug output in your terminal window and then it can give you tailored advice.”
Dohmke says Copilot can play a meaningful role in each phase of the development process—from project planning to the final deployment of the code.
During planning and tracking, the tool will help the developer describe what they intend to build in concise, plain language that’s easily understood by team members.