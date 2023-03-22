GitHub launches its new GPT-4-powered Copilot coding assistant

GitHub begins rolling out a new GPT-4 -powered version of its Copilot coding assistant today. The new iteration expands the tool’s functionality to more phases of the code creation process.

The original Copilot, launched in 2022, was based on the earlier GPT-3 model, and worked within the developer’s editor window to autocomplete lines or sections of code, or generate code based on plain language requests.

“We’re bringing Copilot into every part of the developer experience,” says GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke. “So, not just auto completion, but it will become part of every single step of the developer life cycle.”

The new Copilot also brings with it a more ChatGPT-like experience. GitHub has integrated a chatbot into the editor environment in development tools such as VS Code and Visual Studio. Developer-users can interact with the Copilot chat interface using either text commands or voice commands.