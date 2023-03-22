Magnolia Bakery is entering grocery stores for the first time. And it’s coming to Amazon, too

Many of us got our first exposure to Magnolia Bakery when Carrie Bradshaw bit into one of its cupcakes on the iconic show Sex and the City. Since then, the bakery—first opened in 1996—has become an icon in itself, and an institution in New York City’s West Village.

In the years since, Magnolia Bakery has been featured in more pop-culture hits, such as the film The Devil Wears Prada and the television shows Veronica Mars and Spin City. The bakery has also expanded to eight locations in New York, one in Los Angeles, another in Chicago, and 30 internationally. And just last year, Magnolia Bakery went through a major visual rebrand, as Fast Company’s Mark Wilson detailed in April.

But today marks another milestone for Magnolia Bakery: the brand is entering grocery stores for the first time. You won’t be able to get all—or even most—of the goodies that you can find in a physical Magnolia Bakery location. As a matter of fact, Magnolia Bakery is starting its grocery adventure with just one treat: the new Banana Pudding Cookie. But it sounds mighty tasty.

The Banana Pudding Cookie is made with real butter, bananas, and chocolate and comes in three varieties: