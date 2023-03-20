BY Elissaveta M. Brandon3 minute read

If it ain’t broke, the saying goes, don’t fix it. But New York City has decided otherwise.

As the New York Times first reported, the city is introducing a new branding campaign that will look awfully familiar to anyone who has ever been to the Big Apple. The new logo in question? We ♥ NYC. [Image: New York City Partnership Foundation] The new symbol harkens back to a watershed moment in New York City history, when the legendary graphic designer Milton Glaser famously sketched the now-iconic ‘I ♥ NY’ on the back of an envelope while riding in a cab, in 1977. Since then, that sketch has become a trademarked logo, owned by the New York State Department of Economic Development. It has appeared in myriad souvenir shops and raked in millions of dollars through associated licensing agreements. [Image: New York City Partnership Foundation] Today, Glaser’s logo has inspired a new version that its designer, Graham Clifford, has described as “modernized.” The New York Times reports that the new logo isn’t so much a replacement as it is a supplemental option meant to represent a new era of New York. According to the Times, ‘We ♥ NYC’ was meant to live alongside ‘I ♥ NY,’ but the Empire State Development, which oversees the marketing of the original logo, has sanctioned the use of the new version.

[Image: New York City Partnership Foundation] Clifford swapped Glaser’s use of rounded serif typeface American Typewriter with an adapted version of Helvetica, the font found on NYC’s subway signs. He also changed the original heart, which was always a flat, 2D image, with a rounded heart emoji that, according to Clifford’s website, is intended to express “all the vitality and variety of the five boros.” In an email, Clifford said that the team is planning to build out a visual system based on emojis. “The We ♥ NYC mark will evolve as we continue to add more emojis to the library,” he said, noting the new emojis will be specific to quintessentially New York City things like the five boroughs, Broadway, and others. “We hope the identity system grows along with community spirit and optimism within the city,” he said. The city’s decision to riff on a logo that is so synonymous with New York City has inevitably sent shockwaves of frustration and confusion across the internet. The switch from “I” to “We” undoubtedly speaks to the city’s desire to unify people and “cut through divisiveness and negativity,” as Kathryn Wylde, who is president and chief executive of the Partnership for New York City, told the New York Times. (The Partnership for New York City is the consortium of corporations and business executives that led the ‘We ♥ NYC’ campaign.)