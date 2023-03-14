Fast company logo
Snap admits its chatbot is prone to ‘hallucinations,’ and some report the AI gives disturbing advice to teens.

Snapchat’s AI could be the creepiest chatbot yet

BY Chris Morris3 minute read

Given the brand’s overwhelming popularity with teens, Snapchat hoped to make its AI Chatbot a bit less hallucinogenic than Microsoft’s Bing. But Snapchat’s bot seems to be susceptible to its own disturbing conversations.

The Washington Post ran an experiment with Snapchat’s My AI to test the guardrails Snap touted after it announced the product at the end of February. And, like its predecessors in the generative AI space, My AI quickly ran right through them.

When the AI was told it was talking to a 15-year-old, it still offered advice when asked about how to hide the smells of alcohol and pot, though it did note the activities may be illegal. It also offered to write a school essay for the supposed student and gave advice on how to continue using Snap if their parents deleted the app.

In another test, conducted by the cofounder of Center for Humane Technology, it gave advice to a supposed 13-year-old on how to set the mood for their first time having sex—with a 31-year-old.

Snap made it very clear when it introduced My AI that it expected problems. And it warned users that some of the responses could be wildly inappropriate.

“As with all AI-powered chatbots, My AI is prone to hallucination and can be tricked into saying just about anything,” Snap said in the announcement that rolled out the chatbot. “Please be aware of its many deficiencies and sorry in advance! All conversations with My AI will be stored and may be reviewed to improve the product experience. Please do not share any secrets with My AI and do not rely on it for advice.”

That said, the growing AI arms race, which is seeing chatbots become integrated into popular systems while the technology is still unreliable, has raised concerns.

