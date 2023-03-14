Given the brand’s overwhelming popularity with teens, Snapchat hoped to make its AI Chatbot a bit less hallucinogenic than Microsoft’s Bing . But Snapchat’s bot seems to be susceptible to its own disturbing conversations.

The Washington Post ran an experiment with Snapchat’s My AI to test the guardrails Snap touted after it announced the product at the end of February. And, like its predecessors in the generative AI space, My AI quickly ran right through them.

When the AI was told it was talking to a 15-year-old, it still offered advice when asked about how to hide the smells of alcohol and pot, though it did note the activities may be illegal. It also offered to write a school essay for the supposed student and gave advice on how to continue using Snap if their parents deleted the app.

In another test, conducted by the cofounder of Center for Humane Technology, it gave advice to a supposed 13-year-old on how to set the mood for their first time having sex—with a 31-year-old.