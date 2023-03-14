Google delves deeper into its AI-powered healthcare mission

Google on Tuesday announced a number of new AI-focused healthcare partnerships during its annual health event, The Check Up.

The search giant has devoted a lot of attention and money to healthcare in recent years, hoping it can integrate deeper into the growing space. Google said Tuesday its large language model, Med-PaLM 2, now gives expert-level answers on queries posed by healthcare professionals and patients. (Previously, the model scored around 70% on such answers, Google said.)

Google also announced a number of new partnerships to tackle global health issues. The company is working with nonprofit Right to Care to make AI-powered tuberculosis screenings widely available across Sub-Saharan Africa. The agency has committed to donating 100,000 free AI-powered TB screenings during their work with Google.

In addition, it’s investing in AI models that can help acquire and interpret ultrasound images to identify things like gestational age in pregnant people and early detection of breast cancer. Google is partnering with Jacaranda Health, a Kenya-based nonprofit, to research how artificial intelligence can support ultrasounds for pregnant women. In Taiwan, it’s working with Chang Cung Memorial Hospital in an effort to use ultrasound as a way to detect breast cancer.