OpenAI unveils new GPT-4 language model that allows ChatGPT to ‘see’

After months of refinement and safety testing, OpenAI has deemed GPT-4, its largest and most comprehensive AI model to date, ready for primetime. The San Francisco-based startup unveiled GPT-4 on its research blog on Tuesday.

GPT-4 expands on the capabilities of OpenAI’s most recently deployed large language model, GPT-3.5, which powers the popular ChatGPT chatbot. Most notably, GPT-4 is multimodal, meaning that it can “see,” accepting for the first time both images and text as inputs. (Images as input are currently in research preview while OpenAI conducts additional safety tests.) The system generates text as output.

Uses of GPT-4’s image-to-text functionality might include snapping a photo of your closet, and then asking the system to generate a packing list for an upcoming trip. Similarly, the system is capable of generating a dinner recipe based on a picture of the ingredients available in your fridge.

To casual users of ChatGPT, still reliant for now on text inputs, the platform’s GPT-4 upgrade may be imperceptible. But on tests of reasoning, GPT-4 improves on its predecessor in significant ways. While GPT-3.5 barely passed the uniform bar exam, for example, GPT-4 scores in the 90th percentile, according to the company. GPT-4 performs at a similar level when taking the LSAT, the SAT, and the GRE. (Though it flunks AP English.)