This new tech can pull CO2 from the air—and turn it into baking soda

Startups like Climeworks have proven that it’s possible to suck excess CO2 from the air and store it underground to fight climate change . But the technology is still too expensive to be viable on a large scale. New research shows a promising way to make it cheaper—and convert it into baking soda, which could potentially help fight ocean acidification.

Capturing CO2 from the air is challenging because it’s so dilute: In every million particles of air, only around 400 are carbon dioxide. (Yet even such a tiny amount has an outsize effect on the climate.) So-called direct air capture machines pull air through filters that chemically react with the CO2 and trap it. But the materials used now can’t capture much at once, and the whole process uses large amounts of energy. It’s easier to capture more at a concentrated source of pollution like a coal power plant, but pulling the CO2 from the air has the advantage of being able to happen anywhere, and can also capture old emissions as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

In a new study, researchers at Lehigh University redesigned the material used in the filter by adding copper, which makes it as much as three times more efficient than the current version. It can even capture more carbon than a filter sitting directly on a smokestack. “Our work showed that even at ultra-dilute concentration, the capturing capacity of CO2 can be . . . much higher than what other adsorbents are doing with point sources,” says lead author Arup SenGupta.

Adding capacity to the material makes the whole process less expensive; SenGupta thinks it would be possible to easily drop down to $100 per ton of CO2 captured, the cost that the industry is aiming for. That means that direct air capture could scale up faster. At the moment, the nascent direct air capture industry is removing only thousands of metric tons of CO2 a year. Some new plants currently under construction will each be able to remove 1 million tons of CO2 a year. But scientists estimate that by the middle of the century, an average of 6 billion tons of CO2 will need to be removed annually to meet climate goals.