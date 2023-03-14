I’m a Black business owner and this is how my hair shaped my professional brand

BY JinJa Birkenbeuellong read

It was spring of 2021, and the world was starting to wake up from COVID-19 lockdowns. I was about to head to my first public-facing entrepreneur workshop as a Google digital coach since I chopped off a foot and a half of 30-plus-years’-worth of chemically straightened processed hair. It was broad daylight. I was still working from home where my two-flat runs parallel to one of the busiest streets in Chicago.

My desk was centered in my front parlor room in front of a giant picture window, where drivers could pivot their gaze to see me sitting there with a frozen sales-y smile like the morning news anchor on WGN surrounded by ring lights. There I was au naturel, feeling naked, raw, confused, and scared. I was showing up that day, representing my highly cultivated brand, Birk Creative, and Google’s trillion-dollar one—with a nappy, inelegant, unstyled, five-inch-high, wild and wooly afro. This was my first existential brand crisis. My processed hair has defined my professional brand for over two decades. My straight hair always spoke in poetry and said, I am professional and excellent. I am pretty, I am safe, desired, and not like everyone else.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

I was frozen, contemplating, thinking back to my roots. During the beginning of the pandemic, they had already started to grow fast and fat out of my head, and I was incessantly touching them with my fingertips. Someone once told me the constant scraping of my scalp with my fingers was because the Ancestors were reminding me of who I am. It was still cold in the almost-springtime in Chicago, that space between beautiful green buds and Don’t complain because it will be negative 40 any minute and you’ll hate it here! When the already wrecked sidewalks rise up from under your spiked running shoes and become a sheet of black ice that will crack your back and split into shards whatever hope of summer you have left in your IG memories. But it could be perfect timing to get out of the cold because I was about to go to the hot and crowded Black hair salon. A place where five hours of my vibrant natural life would permanently vanish, just so I can have someone make my hair look and feel and move as closely as possible to a white woman’s hair.

Expand to continue reading ↓