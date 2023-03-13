Why 23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki says the medical world is at a ‘tipping point’

Consumers have more health power in their hands than ever before, but the medical system still needs to catch up when it comes to genomic medicine, 23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki said during a panel Friday at the Fast Company Grill at SXSW.

The consumer genetics and research company has been a leader in the space since its 2006 inception. Consumers have shown deep interest in the service but have often been shut down by medical professionals, who know little about the segment, Wojcicki said. She pointed toward a conference about 13 years ago, where 23andMe offered 1,000 testing kits and came home with 980. In contrast, the company recently conducted a survey that found roughly 90% of physicians are seeing an opportunity to deliver genetic information to patients and improve care.

[Photo: Dennis Burnett for Fast Company]

“I do really think that we’re at a tipping point now where the medical world is really interested in adopting genetic information, but they don’t have the training,” Wojcicki said. “There’s a lot of barriers still for it, but at least there’s an interest.”

Now, 23andMe, which went public in 2021, is working to take on some of that education. In that same year, the company acquired telemedicine service Lemonaid Health to deeper enmesh its genetics service in healthcare.