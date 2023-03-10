When will the news media stop defining female CEOs by their age?

That’s according to a new analysis by Cision, a platform for marketing and PR professionals. It took a look at the most commonly used adjectives to describe C-level leaders in print, broadcast, and online media coverage. For women, the adjectives “year-old” and “young” topped the list. In contrast, the adjectives most used to describe men in leadership positions were “strong” and “innovative.”

Top adjectives in 2022 [Cision]

“The difference between the way women are discussed and the way men are discussed casts women and men in a different light,” Karen Stockert, Cision’s client insights manager, tells Fast Company. “Women are not given the same credibility as men are and there’s some language being used, intentionally or not, that’s taking some of their credibility and power away, because the consumers and the people reading that content are picking up on that.”

Top adjectives in 2021 [Cision]

For instance, another top adjective used to refer to women leaders is “professional.” While seemingly appropriate, it’s an adjective that someone would likely not use about a male leader—because the “professional” aspect is implied. And it’s been happening for a while. Cision data shared with Fast Company shows similar patterns for at least the last three years.