8 tech companies that are hiring remote workers now

BY Doug Aamoth2 minute read

The time has come. You’ve thought long and hard about it, and you’ve decided that the daily commute is not for you. Not only is the daily commute not for you, this three-days-in/two-days-home nonsense is not for you, either.

Yes, it’s time to go fully remote. Where to start? Here’s a shortlist of remote companies that are currently hiring, have good Glassdoor ratings, and have a range of positions available. AgencyAnalytics AgencyAnalytics specializes in automated client reporting for marketing agencies. The company has been fully remote since 2010, offers four weeks of paid vacation and flexible working hours, and chips in $50 per month for Internet access.

Glassdoor rating: 4.4

Current openings: 15

Positions: A little bit of everything here: accounting, social, sales, engineering, marketing ops, and product management Aha! Aha! is perhaps best known for its road-mapping software, but offers an entire suite of product development tools. The company offers up to 200 hours of PTO, up to 90 days of paid parental leave, and up to $1,000 for third-party education. Glassdoor rating: 4.5

Current openings: 14

Positions: A few each in customer success, marketing, and UX, plus a handful in engineering focused on Ruby on Rails Close Close specializes in sales software for remote teams, emphasizing that the name is pronounced as in “close” the sale. The company is 100% remote, offers five weeks of PTO, a two-week winter break, a four-week sabbatical every five years, and flexible working hours. Glassdoor rating: 4.4

Current openings: 6

Positions: QA, front-end, back-end, recruiting, and two support roles Doximity Doximity builds medical communications software focused on connecting healthcare professionals. Most roles feature the choice to work out of the company’s San Francisco office or remotely. Available details on benefits are sparse except for some boilerplate bullet points.

