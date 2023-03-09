I never thought I’d start to consider dating apps like Tinder to be old-school dating until I found out about Snack’s new tool to help Gen Z and millennials find the love of their lives.

If you haven’t heard of Snack, it’s one of the newest dating apps, first released in late 2021. It has a TikTok-like interface and is designed primarily for Gen Z. Being the upstart dating app, Snack certainly isn’t afraid to make some bold choices. In 2022, it introduced a feature that literally made users invisible if they ghosted other users too often. Given how big a problem ghosting can be in the dating world, that feature was pretty cool.

But Snack’s latest feature—well, “cool” isn’t the right word. “Bizarre” and “intriguing” are better ways to describe it. That’s because Snack is jumping on the AI bandwagon, now allowing users to create AI-trained avatars of themselves. These AI avatars of you then go out into Snack’s virtual dating world to chat with other users. If your AI-trained avatar thinks there could be a match, it’ll report to you so you can decide for yourself and start a real human-to-human conversation.

Look, I don’t know what to tell you. We live in the future now and this is a thing that’s happening. In a way, it’s brilliant, as letting your avatar go out and size up potential dates frees you from the time-consuming mundanity of chatting with total strangers on dating apps—chats that often go nowhere. In another way, it’s dystopian, where the human element of first contact in dating is completely upended.