The résumé is dead. Here are 3 reasons why I never ask for one when hiring

Résumés have long been the go-to tool for job seekers to showcase their experience and skills to potential employers. If you’ve ever written a résumé, you know firsthand that it can be a mind numbing experience to jam your life into one measly sheet of paper. However, in today’s fast-paced job market , many people, including myself, argue that r é sumés are becoming increasingly ineffective. Here’s why I believe that résumés are dead, and why I never ask for one from applicants when I am hiring:

A piece of paper cannot accurately describe an individual

Even an excellent résumé does not always make for a great hire. In my experience, some of the most outstanding people on paper have turned out to be the worst hires. Résumés tend to concentrate on a candidate’s work history, education, and abilities, but may not fully capture a person’s personality, work style, or potential.



“There isn’t always a direct correlation between a person’s ability to perform well at work and their ability to write a good CV,” says Max Kraynov, CEO of FunCorp, who is well versed in hiring. “Some activities, including operational and back-end tasks, don’t lend themselves well to being described in a résumé. Some experiences cannot be included in a résumé because of non-disclosure agreements. I don’t think that résumés alone can provide a good way of pinpointing the best candidates.”

A candidate’s creativity, leadership skills, or innovative thinking also may not be accurately revealed in their résumé. As a result, candidates who could be highly successful in a role may be overlooked simply because their résumé does not fully showcase their full potential. Some of the most talented individuals I have worked with have lousy résumés. Why? Because I’ve found that many highly skilled people are also very humble and unable to convey the magnitude of their talent accurately.

You can’t assess emotional intelligence or drive from a résumé

Résumés may not accurately reflect a candidate’s soft skills, such as communication, problem-solving, and teamwork, which are increasingly essential in today’s job market. It can be difficult to demonstrate these skills on a résumés. It can be especially challenging to determine the extent of a candidate’s communication skills based solely on their résumé. This can make it tough for employers to identify candidates who possess the soft skills required for a particular role.



“A qualified person may not have the exact work experience you’re looking for, but they have the ability to quickly pick up new ‘hard skills’ and already possess the important ‘soft skills’ to thrive,” says Anthony A. Reynolds, CEO of HireVue. “This shift in strategy is critically important when you think about access for marginalized groups. We’re not saying you have to toss résumés out completely, we still collect this information for our hires—but I urge business leaders to go beyond a laundry list of qualifications and to start quantifying the skills that really matter for a given role.”