POV: Improving workplace diversity with AI is a tough balancing act

It’s official: Generative AI is everywhere, and everyone—from consumers to Fortune 500 companies—are fueling its rise in popularity. Just this last week, Salesforce announced plans to launch a dedicated fund to target generative AI startups and Meta confirmed that it will shift its focus to language models. In a very short time span, ChatGPT has helped many write more tweets, emails, and essays.

However, like with most technological advancements, it’s easy to get caught up in all the excitement and momentum, and become distracted by the “new shiny object.” We often forget that it is our responsibility as consumers of this technology to question and even challenge its purpose and benefits, particularly when the technology can threaten the authenticity of communications around important topics related to diversity, equality, and inclusion. This raises an important question: How will technologies like ChatGPT preserve and protect these communications and efforts in 2023 and beyond? In 2023, AI shouldn’t just stand for artificial intelligence In the past three years, we’ve seen many brands advocate and confirm (or even reconfirm) their commitments to DEI. These commitments included promises to recruit from a more diverse talent pool, the introduction of dedicated DEI departments, and more inclusive brand strategies and marketing. Individually and collectively, we processed and promoted these messages and efforts all during extremely challenging times at home and work. Unfortunately, these challenges have followed us into 2023, except now we are faced with even more economic uncertainty and widespread layoffs, particularly in the tech industry. With so much noise in our heads, it’s no wonder that a technology like ChatGPT excites us. Here is a tool that can converse on our behalf and help us sound more informed and intelligent on any topic. Topics like science, education, culture . . . and even DEI.

While currently ChatGPT is being used primarily by brands for owned content, e.g. blog posts and social media posts, there will undoubtedly come a time when the technology is used to write DEI communications, particularly when DEI roles are being eliminated as part of recent tech layoffs. According to a recent January study by Textio, job listings for DEI roles were down 19% last year compared to those in legal or human resources. When you pair this stat with the fact that female-founded companies represented only 25.5% of the total VC deal count within the broader ecosystem in 2022, the need for authentic and actionable DEI communications is even greater and everyone—from consumers to employees—will be looking to decision-makers and executives to lead this charge. If DEI and AI are going to coexist, let’s view these communications with a different lens and have AI also stand for Authentic Intelligence.

DEI and AI require a balancing act for brands to succeed The reality is DEI efforts and commitments amongst brands are struggling. A recent November 2022 Harris Poll shows findings that 80% of employees report that their workplace has not made meaningful progress on building a more equitable environment for employees of color, and 81% of HR professionals reported that their companies have not increased recruiting efforts toward racially diverse recruiting since 2020. We are now in a new phase—DEI 2.0—where companies aim to integrate DEI into every piece of external messaging. This is where ChatGPT could be utilized as a resource rather than a replacement for genuine and authentic DEI communications. AI technology can help identify unfair bias by providing employers with data on the diversity of its workforce and allow them to track patterns of discrimination and inequality. This requires a balancing act however among AI technology, human verification, and insight from dedicated DEI team members and leaders. Done in the right way, generative AI has the power and possibility to strengthen external messaging and result in actionable progress across the entire business. For example, if used effectively, AI could help companies remove any biased language from their communications or their job listings. According to a Great Places to Work 2020 report, companies with consistently inclusive workplaces thrived before, during, and after the Great Recession, earning a 4x annualized return. Brands need to remember and reflect on this to survive and stay relevant now and in the future.

In the end, generative AI and ChatGPT encourage us to think outside the box and we must remember—in 2023 and beyond—that the intelligence in AI will always win and guide us to lasting change and progress. And couldn’t we all use more of that?