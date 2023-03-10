Chatty computers: how conversational AI works

Conversational AI is more than just a buzzword: it is a new technology fundamentally changing how we work with computers. The promise is that we can talk to computers like we talk to each other, asking questions in a normal way and getting answers that make sense. While still new, conversational AI is already changing the way we write , search , and even compose cover letters for job applications .

What is conversational AI?

Consider the last time you bought a cup of coffee. You went into the cafe, said hello to the barista, perhaps asked a question about the beans, then told them what you wanted. That social interaction is what conversational AI looks to replicate, except the barista could be a program that converses in a normal, friendly way, answering questions and making the experience easier and more pleasant—and the AI program will never get tired of people asking what a flat white is.

Conversational AI is possible because of a new set of technologies that lay bare the rules of language and teach computers how to understand questions as well as craft responses in similar ways to how humans do it.

Talking to a chatty AI

So how does this work in practice? I asked ChatGPT from Open AI a couple of questions. First, I asked it about Fast Company.