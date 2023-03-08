Can AI predict if you’re going to quit? Probably. But so can humans

However, recent advancements in artificial intelligence (and the so-called Great Resignation) have precipitated a boom in, investment in, and adoption of products that pledge to radically disrupt HR departments—including those “higher-level” tasks that are supposedly reserved for humans, such as “employee development and retention.”

This has long been the conventional wisdom on the subject. Many have argued that AI can replace repetitive job tasks, but not the human intuition that many roles require.

“AI has the potential to automate some tasks in human resource (HR) departments, but it is unlikely to completely take over HR departments in the foreseeable future,” reads one ChatGPT response on the subject. “AI can assist with tasks such as resume screening, candidate matching, and even initial interviews, which can free up HR professionals to focus on higher-level tasks such as employee development and retention.”

Companies such as IBM and Ultimate Software Group have paved the way for a new crop of “predictive attrition” companies such as Retrain AI, Eightfold AI, and HR Signal—that is, companies that inform employers when an employee is at risk of quitting.

HR Signal, for example, sells software that promises to predict if a worker is going to leave. The company recently raised $1.6 million in pre-seed fundraising from Gammite Ventures and the investors Aaron Grossman and Tzur Daboosh. Cofounder and president Andrew Spott argues that his organization could revolutionize how HR departments develop and retain talent and that AI is set to eliminate entire jobs. “Over the next 10 years, you’re going to see some jobs start to get replaced by automation,” says Spott, who supports the idea of universal basic income and believes that AI will be a net positive. “In the long [run], AI is going to allow society to continue to function with less people. But I think in the short-term, there’s real potential for it to replace a bunch of jobs—jobs that probably people don’t like anyway—and it’s going to hurt families.”

Spott says that while it would have been easier to create a business that caters to recruiters, he and his cofounders were passionate about pursuing a mission to help workers get recognized and promoted. “We decided that the business model that we wanted to be in, and the way to use our algorithm responsibly, was to help people advance in their careers,” he says. “We’re hoping to be, as much as we can, an ethical data company.”