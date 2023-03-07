‘Understated but transformative’: architect David Chipperfield is 2023’s Pritzker Prize winner

David Chipperfield, a British architect known for his subdued and contextual buildings, has been named the latest laureate of the Pritzker Architecture Prize , the highest honor in architecture.

Sir David Alan Chipperfield [Photo: Tom Welsh/courtesy Pritzker Architecture Prize]

Chipperfield’s buildings range from monumental museums and corporate headquarters to subtle residences and sacred spaces. He founded David Chipperfield Architects in London in 1985, and has since built projects around the world, from an addition to the Saint Louis Art Museum to a restoration of the 16th century buildings lining Piazza San Marco in Venice.

Saint Louis Art Museum [Photo: Simon Menges/courtesy Pritzker Architecture Prize]

Rather than pursuing a signature style or injecting easily identifiable quirks into his projects, Chipperfield’s buildings are highly contextual, and blend into their surroundings, while making their own quiet suggestions about the future of their place.

Procuratie Vecchie [Photo: Alberto Parise/courtesy Pritzker Architecture Prize]

The Pritzker Prize jury’s citation celebrates Chipperfield’s “commitment to an architecture of understated but transformative civic presence.” This is especially evident in his many museum projects. The Turner Contemporary in Margate, England, is an infusion of modern architecture along a traditional seaside boardwalk, with sharp rooflines evoking choppy waters and a restrained facade that almost disappears into the coastal gray skies. Museo Jumex, in Mexico City, is a hulking chunk of stone that seems almost carved from a Mayan pyramid. And the West Bund Museum in Shanghai zags from the outlandish architecture that’s shot up across the river in the city’s Pudong skyscraper extravaganza, creating a low-slung and almost crystalline cluster of buildings with towering skylit interiors.