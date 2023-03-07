Salesforce’s Einstein GPT soldiers up in the AI arms race

Today Salesforce, the Silicon Valley software-maker, announced its new Einstein GPT, which it says is the world’s very first generative AI program for “customer relationship management,” or CRM. (According to Salesforce.com, CRM is “technology for managing all your company’s relationships and interactions with customers and potential customers,” and Salesforce’s empire includes some of the most ubiquitous corporate architecture, like office-chat platform Slack and various cloud-based systems.)

Einstein GPT, which arrived with a Pixar-looking Albert mascot, is the child of Salesforce’s partnership with OpenAI—which supplies the artificial intelligence laboratory with the software-maker’s proprietary data, and in return brings OpenAI’s dazzling generative AI superpowers to Salesforce’s day-to-day functions. It will touch nearly every department in the company—theoretically making everyone’s life and work more effortless, and stripping their grinds of the kind of rote tasks that seem to consume 80% of most people’s 9-to-5s: composing emails, scheduling meetings, assembling “knowledge” from available information.

“For example,” a Salesforce release notes, “Einstein GPT can generate personalized emails for salespeople to send to customers, generate specific responses for customer service professionals to more quickly answer customer questions, generate targeted content for marketers to increase campaign response rates, and auto-generate code for developers.” (Never mind that people apparently hate to learn when customer service agents are actually bots behind the wheel.)