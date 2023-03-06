Twitter links and images abruptly stop working as users get bombarded by error messages

If you’ve been on Twitter this morning, you might have noticed that outbound links and images don’t seem to be working.

At 1:05 p.m. ET, Twitter’s support account tweeted , “Things should now be working as normal. Thanks for sticking with us!”

The issue appears to be related to CEO Elon Musk’s decision to start charging for access to the company’s API. The decision was announced via Twitter’s Dev team account in early February but was delayed a week later. Whatever’s happening also impacts the ability to embed tweets, so we’ll just be linking to them for now.

On February 17, a tweet from the same Dev account suggested a phased rollout would begin and would last “a few weeks.”

No further updates have come from the account. As of Monday, however, clicking on a link on Twitter now takes you to a message that says “Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint,” and then displays a link for more information.